Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 492 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth $257,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $72.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bunge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

