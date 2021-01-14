Acropolis Investment Management LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in CSX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in CSX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

