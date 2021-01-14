Acropolis Investment Management LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,466 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,327,000 after buying an additional 306,226 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,622,000 after acquiring an additional 194,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.09.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.