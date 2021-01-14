Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $327,000 Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

MCHI stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $85.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

