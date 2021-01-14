Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $235.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.39.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

