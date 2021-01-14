Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.96.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.