Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ATV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877. Acorn International has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67.

About Acorn International

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. Its direct sales business platform markets and sells products directly to consumers through its Internet/e-commerce sales platform, and outbound marketing platform.

