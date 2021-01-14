Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE ATV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877. Acorn International has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67.
