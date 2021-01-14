Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANIOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acerinox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Acerinox’s payout ratio is presently 47.22%.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

