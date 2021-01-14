Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Up 11.6%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s stock price shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $2.88. 5,214,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average session volume of 994,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $35.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 91,731 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

