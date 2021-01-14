ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Receives $11.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $341,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,560.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,568 shares of company stock worth $2,084,472 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

