Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Down 71.9% in December

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the December 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

OTCMKTS ACXIF opened at $153.75 on Thursday. Acciona has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.90.

Get Acciona alerts:

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Acciona from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure, renewable energy, and other business in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in the construction, engineering, maintenance, and management of public work concessions primarily in the field of transport and social infrastructures, including bridges, roads, and special projects; railroads and tunnels; and hospital and university projects, irrigation, and ports, as well as projects in engineering, concessions, and other businesses.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.