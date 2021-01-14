Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) versus 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Critical Survey

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Accelerate Diagnostics and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 2 0 2.67 10x Genomics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.78%. 10x Genomics has a consensus price target of $134.90, suggesting a potential downside of 23.57%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.4% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and 10x Genomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $9.30 million 52.92 -$84.31 million ($1.55) -5.57 10x Genomics $245.89 million 72.04 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -220.64

10x Genomics has higher revenue and earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accelerate Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -697.50% N/A -68.09% 10x Genomics -31.06% -19.18% -13.01%

Summary

10x Genomics beats Accelerate Diagnostics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.