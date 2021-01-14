Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $65.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ACIA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

ACIA stock opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $86.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. Analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at about $1,053,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

