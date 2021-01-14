Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Receives $77.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACIA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA traded up $27.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.63. 755,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $86.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.99.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

