Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn ($1.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.42). William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANF. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

NYSE:ANF opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $819.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

