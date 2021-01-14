AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $4,736,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.14. The stock had a trading volume of 242,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.04. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

