Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) Receives €18.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.87 ($22.20).

ARL has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) alerts:

ARL stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €20.50 ($24.12). The stock had a trading volume of 140,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66. Aareal Bank AG has a 52-week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 52-week high of €31.50 ($37.06).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.