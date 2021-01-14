A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of AMKBY opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.