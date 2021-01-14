A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Short Interest Update

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the December 15th total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AHC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 45,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.51. A.H. Belo has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in A.H. Belo by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in A.H. Belo by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

