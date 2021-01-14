A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Short Interest Update

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the December 15th total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of AHC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 45,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.51. A.H. Belo has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
About A.H. Belo
A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.
