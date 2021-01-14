908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

In other news, Director E Kevin Hrusovsky purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael S. Turner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,000.

908 Devices Company Profile

There is no company description available for 908 Devices Inc.

