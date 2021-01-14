908 Devices Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for 908 Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MASS. William Blair began coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

MASS opened at $57.59 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

In other news, Director E Kevin Hrusovsky bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael S. Turner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,000.

