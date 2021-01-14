$81.82 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post $81.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.04 million to $155.10 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,055.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $195.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.90 million to $278.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $255.92 million, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $358.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million.

DRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 8,720 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $176,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at $617,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $109,915.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,106.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,089,788 shares of company stock worth $25,412,943. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

DRNA traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,078. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

