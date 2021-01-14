7,900 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Workday by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Workday by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,139 shares of company stock valued at $119,351,925. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $229.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.78 and a 200-day moving average of $212.12. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.