7,795 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 981.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

