675 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in ONEOK by 123.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3,698.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 38.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in ONEOK by 20.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 205,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

