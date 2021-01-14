$653.97 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post sales of $653.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $652.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.60 million. Donaldson reported sales of $662.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 480.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after buying an additional 554,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after buying an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after buying an additional 259,760 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,731,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 172,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $59.32 on Thursday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.