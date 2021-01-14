644 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $230,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,928 shares of company stock valued at $134,075,933. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $455.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $454.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

