6 Meridian Sells 9,241 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

6 Meridian reduced its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,984.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX remained flat at $$4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 108,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,831. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

