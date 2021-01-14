6 Meridian Sells 729 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

6 Meridian trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.54. 11,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $42.99.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.