6 Meridian Sells 4,152 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $31.96. 366,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,525,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.