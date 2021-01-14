6 Meridian Sells 372 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

6 Meridian decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $187.03. 194,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $189.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

