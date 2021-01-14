6 Meridian Sells 2,037 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

6 Meridian cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 330.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

NYSE IBM traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.12. 219,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

