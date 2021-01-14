6 Meridian Sells 1,822 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

6 Meridian cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.17. 48,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.