6 Meridian Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 38,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,392,000 after acquiring an additional 614,970 shares during the last quarter.

RSX traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 369,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,953. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $26.57.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

