6 Meridian Has $18.63 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

6 Meridian decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,092 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $270,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

GSST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.79. 7,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,901. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $52.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.