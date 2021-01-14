6 Meridian Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Target makes up 0.8% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Target were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.79. The stock had a trading volume of 191,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,399. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.66. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

