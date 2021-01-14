6 Meridian Decreases Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 184,171 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,941,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,603,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the period.

Shares of PGHY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.18. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

