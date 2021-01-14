$6.14 Million in Sales Expected for Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to post sales of $6.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.80 million and the highest is $6.48 million. Capitala Finance posted sales of $9.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year sales of $26.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.56 million to $27.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $23.18 million to $25.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPTA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,696.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $49,503.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,204. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,912 shares of company stock valued at $113,131 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTA. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 17.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 107.5% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPTA opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Capitala Finance has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $55.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.85.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

