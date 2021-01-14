$526.45 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report sales of $526.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $496.20 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $482.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $41.20 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

