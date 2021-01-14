5,216 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $418,000.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52.

