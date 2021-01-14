51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages predict that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 51job.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $133.46 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JOBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 51job by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 39,729 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in 51job by 67,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOBS opened at $68.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. 51job has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $91.83.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

