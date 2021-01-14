$5.59 Million in Sales Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post $5.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the lowest is $5.47 million. MediWound posted sales of $5.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $20.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.56 million to $20.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.27 million, with estimates ranging from $27.03 million to $35.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MediWound presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.67. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 36.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of MediWound by 68.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

