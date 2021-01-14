4,928 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after buying an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,081,000 after buying an additional 132,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after buying an additional 625,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,396,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,338,000 after acquiring an additional 281,577 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,209,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

