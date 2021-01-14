4,055 Shares in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,521,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of EPP stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

