3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

3M stock opened at $166.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.46.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.