3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,149 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 14,958 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3D Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,418 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 79,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 59.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 183,424 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.