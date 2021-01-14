$35.84 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post sales of $35.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.90 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $28.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $131.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $131.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $166.84 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $169.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $4,423,891.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,741,065.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 119,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after buying an additional 1,115,314 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 449,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,056. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -21.93.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

