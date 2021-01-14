$35.84 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post sales of $35.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.90 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $28.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $131.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $131.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $166.84 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $169.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprout Social.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million.
In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $4,423,891.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,741,065.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 119,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after buying an additional 1,115,314 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 449,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,056. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -21.93.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
