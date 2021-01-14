3,457 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 47.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 15.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $3,319,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.