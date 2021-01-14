314 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $854.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,551,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,847,242. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $665.84 and its 200-day moving average is $447.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,223.96, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

