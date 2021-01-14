300 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $129.12. 234,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,650. The company has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

